Francis Ngannou on guard for Tyson Fury glove tampering: ‘I think he cheats’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou plans to be extra vigilant to ensure he’s getting a fair fight against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou expressed concern that Fury could engage in glove-tampering to gain an advantage in their fight Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia.

“He’s very tricky with his glove,” Ngannou told Joe Rogan on the JRE MMA Show. “I think he cheats.”

Ngannou cited complaints from three-time Fury opponent Deontay Wilder, who alleged without proof that the champ loaded his gloves for his winning rematch in February 2020, and from Derek Chisora, who claimed Fury cut his glove and landed an eye poke in their first bout.

“We are talking about it with the team, and they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s the U.K. commission with the gloves,’” Ngannou said. “I’m like, ‘Bro, we’re going to get there, we need every glove to be checked.’”

Fury mocked Wilder’s accusation that he tampered with his gloves, and the Nevada Athletic Commission, which oversaw the fight, found no issue with them. That didn’t ease Ngannou’s mind.

“You don’t tell me about this commission, ‘Oh, the gloves get to be checked,’” Ngannou continued. “If you want us to fight bare hands, bare-knuckle, let’s go bare-knuckle. But don’t give me 10-ounce gloves and wear 8-ounce or 6-ounce gloves because he has no protection. No.”

Rogan pushed back on Ngannou’s opinion, asking how he knew that Fury was manipulating his gloves. The longtime UFC commentator disputed fan videos that alleged the champ had detached his gloves to make himself faster.

“But his opponent complains about his gloves,” Ngannou replied. “It might not be [true], but we have to check that. ... I think we have nothing to lose by double-checking, because it’s been more than once that people talk about his gloves, and even his opponents.”

“I’m sure they talk about it,” Rogan said. “[Fury] kicks their ass.”

“But in the boxing world, you have to worry about everything,” Ngannou said. “If somebody says something in boxing, you better double-check.”

The heavyweight boxing match serves as Ngannou’s debut as a boxer after a decorated MMA career that saw him win the UFC title then step away from the industry-leader after rejecting a new contract. His match with Fury sets up a move to the PFL, which signed him to a lucrative deal that includes a guaranteed $2 million to his opponents.

Fury has said Ngannou stands to make $10 million for their boxing match, which streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view. “The Gypsy King” most recently stopped Chisora in their third fight in December 2022. It was hoped a title unifier between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, but when the bout fizzled, Fury pivoted to Ngannou.