UFC Vegas 79 preview show: Who needs the win more, Rafael Fiziev or Mateusz Gamrot?

For the first time in six weeks, the UFC is back in the cozy confines of the APEX, which hosts a banger of a lightweight contender fight between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot. Both men have scraped and clawed their way up the rankings, so will a win lead the victor in to the top 5? And will the loser find themselves a long way from contention?

MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee, José Youngs, and E. Casey Leydon preview this weekend’s UFC Vegas 79 event, which features a fan-friendly headliner as well as several veteran names on the card. Fiziev and Gamrot jockey for position in a tight lightweight race, Bryce Mitchell looks to bounce back from his first pro loss when he takes on the battle-tested Dan Ige, and Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez face off in a rematch of their May 2021 affair.

Is this the final chapter of Waterson-Gomez’s career? What about Tim Means, who competes in his 50th fight when he meets Andre Fialho on the prelims? Plus, we share a few thoughts on Saturday’s Bellator 299 card in Dublin, which is headlined by undefeated middleweight champion Johnny Eblen defending against Fabian Edwards.

Catch the UFC Vegas 79 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your pods.

