UFC Vegas 79 weigh-in results: Rafael Fiziev, Mateusz Gamrot set for contender clash

Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot are locked in for Saturday’s headliner.

The lightweight contenders face off in the main event of UFC Vegas 79, with the winner likely moving one step closer to a title shot. Their matchup became official at Friday’s weigh-ins, with Fiziev the first fighter to step to the scale. He weighed in at 156 pounds, the maximum for a non-title lightweight bout, and Gamrot followed shortly after at the exact same weight.

Fiziev currently sits at No. 7 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, one spot ahead of Gamrot at No. 8.

In Saturday’s co-main event, Dan Ige fights Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight bout. Neither fighter had any issue with the scale, with both making use of the one-pound allowance for a non-title fight to successfully weigh in at 146 pounds.

All 22 fighters competing at UFC APEX this weekend successfully made weight.

See UFC Vegas 79 official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Rafael Fiziev (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Dan Ige (146)

Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115.5)

Bryan Battle (171) vs. A.J. Fletcher (170.5)

Ricardo Ramos (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Dan Argueta (136) vs. Miles Johns (136)

Tim Means (171) vs. Andre Fialho (171)

Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Cody Brundage (185)

Mohammed Usman (237) vs. Jake Collier (256.5)

Mizuki Inoue (115.5) vs. Hannah Goldy (115.5)

Montserrat Rendon (135) vs. Tamires Vidal (134)