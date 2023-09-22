Missed Fists: Bantamweight martial artist batters and bloodies bodybuilder in street fight

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

Regrettably, there’s been a surge of “musclehead vs. martial artist” discourse recently, primarily due to some bodybuilder named Bradley Martyn (don’t worry, I don’t know who he is either) claiming he could make short work of lighter weight class fighters, including top 5 MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson.

As fun as it would be to see “Mighty Mouse” absolutely rag doll this fool, I personally have little interest in that encounter actually happening. However, if this is an itch that just has to be scratched for some of you, then Turkey has got you covered.

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

Kaan Kazgan vs. Savas Cebeci

Trainer and influencer Savas Cebeci recently stepped up to the plate for his fellow gym bros, agreeing to take on bantamweight Kaan Kazgan in a fight that looks about as far from sanctioned as it can get and goes exactly as you’d expect.

Check out the bloody clip on Twitter or Instagram.

Kazgan does what any smart fighter would do and immediately takes Cebeci to the ground where size doesn’t matter when one competitor has skill and the other one doesn’t. He proceeds to bludgeon and bloody Cebeci until Cebeci does the wise thing and gives up.

Don’t worry too much about Cebeci either. As Derrick Lewis would put it, ‘he’s ok.’

There we have it. If anyone asks you how an untrained bodybuilder would do against a professional martial artist, just show them this clip and save everyone a lot of time. In all likelihood, this was just a publicity stunt for both men and, if so, here you go, guys. Here’s all the attention you ordered. TAKE IT.

Seong Hyun Park vs. Duc Manh Luu

Now is probably a good time to mention that even if you’re an actual fighter, that isn’t guaranteed to save you from grappling ignominy. Case in point, there wasn’t much Duc Manh Luu could do here when opponent Seong Hyun Park opened their fight with a butt slide into his legs that turned into a 12-second heel hook submission.

It would be pretty funny to see Demetrious Johnson do that to Bradley Martyn, I can admit that.

You can watch the full Angel Fighting Championship 28 event from Vung Tau, Vietnam, for free on YouTube.

Alberto Montes vs. Adam Ortiz

At a Combate Global event in Miami, we had more impressive ground work as Alberto Montes put Adam Ortiz to sleep with the slickness and the quickness.

Instant recognition of the takedown attempt there from Montes, which allowed him to transition immediately into the anaconda choke. Ortiz’s recognition of the danger he was in was not as immediate, unfortunately for him, and he was treated to an in-cage nap.

Brandon Brachet vs. Diego Emanuel Dias

Ketelyn Farias vs. Niele Silva

Kyle Hill vs. Felipe Soares de Silva

Ortiz wasn’t the only fighter to see his night come to a sudden end this past weekend. Up next, we have a trio of knockout finishes that made the action go from 60 to 0 in a flash.

At Ultimate Cage’s inaugural event in Lille, France, Brandon Brachet surprised a chasing Diego Emanuel Dias with a devastating spin kick to the liver.

One moment you’re the hunter, the next moment you’re hunting for your guts to make sure they haven’t spilled out of your mouth. That vivid enough for ya?

Over in Sao Paulo, amateur strawweight Ketelyn Farias opened the Standout Fighting Tournament 42 show (free replay available on YouTube) with a sledgehammer of an overhand right.

Thats a way to start #SFT42 amateur Ketelyn Farias freezes Niele Silva in 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/nkqdReck96 — SlowMuay (@ShaftMcnulty) September 16, 2023

Niele Silva’s spirit left the cage well before her body hit the mat, so Farias easily could have walked this one off. There’s also the scary possibility that she doesn’t know her own strength.

And then at Combat FC 5 in Wilmington, Mass., Kyle Hill landed a three-strike combo capped off by a head kick that invited his opponent to sit down and stay there.

Now that’s how you walk one off.

A replay of Combat FC 5 is available via pay-per-view replay on FITE.

Devin Smyth vs. Jonathan Piersma

Shane Wright vs. Houston Nole

Jacobe Smith vs. Brian Grinnell

Trent Miller vs. Chato Wiest

Emily Martins vs. Micaela Rampage

If you’re looking for good ol’ fashioned clubbering, it’s hard to beat the value of UFC Fight Pass, which recently featured brutal knockouts from the LFA, Fury FC, and Cage Fury FC.

At LFA 167 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Devin Smyth wiped Jonathan Piersma out with a spin kick.

DEVIN SMYTH JUST DID THAT #LFA167 pic.twitter.com/ykHfONvKKh — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 16, 2023

When I was making notes for this feature, here’s what I wrote about this clip (an edited version, anyway):

“holy f****** s*** what a spin kick KO”

That sums up my feelings about that whole situation.

Over at Fury FC 83 in Tulsa, Okla., we had more fighters in a hurry as Shane Wright took Houston Nole out in seven seconds and Jacobe Smith needing hardly any more time to put Brian Grinnell down.

You can watch Wright’s finish here and Grinnell’s face-planting finish here:

Make it 7-0 now for Smith, with five of those wins coming by way of first-round KO/TKO.

The best of the best may have come to us from Cage Fury FC 125 in New Town, N.D., as Trent Miller sent Chiato Wiest bouncing off of the cage with a body-stiffening head kick.

Oh yeah... Give us EVERY angle of that one!!#CFFC125 pic.twitter.com/XHIZNIfEF3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 16, 2023

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the pro debut of accomplished jiu-jitsu competitor Emily Martins. She’s only 19, but if we can hype up 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr., then certainly it’s not too early to give Martins her shine.

Especially if she keeps performing like this.

We use the phrase quite a bit these days but Emily Martins is going to be a big, big problem. What a debut!!#CFFC125 pic.twitter.com/2zsufR8chc — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 16, 2023

Also, the name of her opponent: Micaela Rampage.

MICAELE RAMPAGE.

Until next week, everyone, take care of yourselves and remember: always choose rock.

