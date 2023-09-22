Morning Report: Colby Covington says Leon Edwards won’t ‘have a glimmer of hope in this fight’ at UFC 296

The next UFC welterweight title bout is finally official.

Colby Covington gets his wish after a prolonged middle of 2023. “Chaos” was told he was next in line for the reigning champion Leon Edwards as soon as Edwards successfully defended the belt in his trilogy against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 this past March. UFC President Dana White announced Wednesday night that the fight will headline UFC 296 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 16.

Having only lost to the former champion Usman at welterweight and in title fights, Covington couldn’t be any more excited to finally lock horns with “Rocky.”

“It’s a great matchup, I love fighting southpaws,” Covington told James Lynch. “There’s a reason he’s delaying this matchup, he knows it’s the hardest stylistic fight for him and for me, it’s just another fight, another big pay-per-view main event. I don’t remember the last time I fought a f****** three-round prelim fight like some of these other bums that call out my name.

“I think it’s a great stylistic fight, southpaw to southpaw and I don’t think he can keep up with my well-roundedness. He’s going to be guessing the whole time, am I taking him down, or am I striking? Am I taking him down or am I striking? Now, I’m a black belt under sensei [Daniel] Valverde, my submission skills, my finishing skills, I’m coming to put this dude lights out. He’s ain’t making it 25 minutes come December 16 in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.”

Edwards will be Covington’s first fight since the former interim champion defeated bitter rival Jorge Masvidal via a one-sided unanimous decision in March 2022. Despite the layoff, Covington is as confident as ever and predicts one-way traffic against Edwards.

“My prediction is complete domination, just from second one to however long it goes,” Covington said. “He’s not going to have a glimmer of hope in this fight. I want to go out there and really set an example that he isn’t going to want to fight me in a rematch. He’s going to probably want to retire or go fight someone else where he knows he has a chance against them. He’s going to find out on Dec. 16 live on pay-per-view.”

At least we know when the welterweight division can finally move forward. Not sure anyone ever truly thought Covington wouldn’t get his title shot. The delay just gave his detractors hope. Oh well... it should be a fun matchup regardless of merit, personality, etc.

Thanks for reading!

