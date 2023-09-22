A former UFC flyweight champion is now making the move to bantamweight.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Deiveson Figueiredo will make his promotional debut in the 135-pound division against Rob Font at the UFC’s Fight Night event on Dec. 2 at a location and venue yet to be announced.

Figueiredo, who had two separate reigns as UFC flyweight champion, makes the move after losing the title to Brandon Moreno in their fourth meeting via doctor’s stoppage TKO at UFC 290 in January. “Deus da Guerra” had 14 scheduled bouts at 125 since signing with the UFC, where he compiled a divisional record of 10-3-1, but did miss weight for his first attempt at UFC gold by 2.5 pounds prior to his second-round stoppage win over Joseph Benavidez in February 2020 at UFC Norfolk.

Font will make his third appearance of 2023, and looks to end the year with a winning record. The New England Cartel standout began the year with a first-round finish of Adrian Yanez at UFC 287 in April, before losing a unanimous decision to Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Nashville in August.