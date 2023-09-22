UFC Vegas 79 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 79 weigh-ins, all 22 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title lightweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 79 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 79 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Bryan Battle vs. A.J. Fletcher

Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns

Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage

Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy

Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal