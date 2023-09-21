Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fights

UFC CEO Dana White gave the MMA community and UFC fans a lot to talk about after making some massive fight announcements on Wednesday night, including a championship co-main event for UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, and two more title fights for the promotion’s year-end pay-per-view in December.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to White announcing that Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title on the Nov. 11 card in New York to lead into the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight championship headliner, the UFC 296 main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington for the welterweight belt, and the flyweight championship co-headliner between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Additionally, listener questions include Israel Adesanya breaking his silence following his UFC 293 title loss to Sean Strickland, Ciryl Gane’s recent comments about what he wants next at heavyweight, and more.

