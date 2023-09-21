Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller issues statement following latest arrest: ‘I’ve been doing horrible’

Jason “Mayhem” Miller knows he needs to do better and he’s seeking out help to make necessary changes in his life.

Over the past several years, the UFC veteran has faced numerous arrests as well as a recent stint in prison after he was convicted on a litany of charges including domestic violence, vandalism, violating a protection order and attempted grand theft. Miller was arrested again on Aug. 30 on a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with a fan that ended with the fighter applying a chokehold before security intervened.

Following that arrest, Miller addressed the multitude of issues he’s faced in recent years not to mention the struggle he’s endured since being released from prison in May.

“I went away for a couple of years to pay my debt to society, and when I got out, I realized that I have much more paying to do,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “Maybe it’s hard for the average person to understand living with a stigma firmly etched into your life, so I can’t fault anyone for recoiling in horror upon meeting me, given the press that I get. I wish I were made of stone and didn’t allow it to affect me, but I have, and failed those that love me.

“I thought I could smoothly transition from prison to the regular world, but things have been more difficult than I imagined, especially interpersonal relationships and the burden of being free. Maybe some of you can understand and empathize, but I don’t expect you to, or even care what happens to an old prizefighter. I choose this path far before I realized what could happen after the glory faded away, and I ask myself sometimes if I knew the reality, would I have picked any differently, and consistently I come to the conclusion, that, no, the younger me at the wheel, I could’ve never picked a different path.

“By all accounts I am a great coach, but all my personal problems have piled up, and I’ve fallen short of my own standards, therefore I am taking some time to work on myself. Until recently I viewed asking for help as something for the weak, but a very special person has shown me that the actual opposite is true; asking for help shows strength. Strength of character and strength of mind.”

Miller also issued a heartfelt apology to the friends and family he’s harmed with his behavior.

Despite a boisterous and outspoken personality that helped transform him into a marketable star in MMA, Miller admits that he’s endured a lot of personal turmoil that has continued to haunt him over the years.

That’s why Miller says he’s taking time to deal with those issues in a real effort to make amends.

“My family has bore the brunt of my frustration and self-destructive behavior, so to them I offer a sincere apology and if I have directly affected you in a negative manner, I am sorry,” Miller wrote.

“More than likely, you’ve seen the sunny side of Instagram and figured, “Mayhem is a bit whacky, but doing great. I haven’t. I’ve been doing horrible and I realize that now and I’m doing everything I can to change it.”

During his 15-year career, Miller competed across the UFC, Strikeforce, WEC, and DREAM while remaining one of the most popular fighters in the sport. He’s now ready to focus on a much bigger fight that he’s determined to win.

“Thank you for your support, but I’m not reading comments,” Miller said. “I’m going to work on me now for the good of my family. Sorry I won’t be into Fight Science for sparring tomorrow or New Ground Jujitsu for a while, but I have a bigger bout to win.”