Between the Links: Was Valentina Shevchenko robbed? Dana White announces Prochazka vs. Pereira, Edwards vs. Covington

The MMA community is still scratching their heads following the main event of Noche UFC this past Saturday between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. The fight was a classic, but it will go down as the night Mike Bell scored the fifth round 10-8 for Grasso to lead to a split draw, costing Shevchenko a second reign as UFC champ.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss the fallout of the flyweight title fight between Grasso and Shevchenko days later, if opinions changed in any way since Saturday night, what the next move will be at 125, and more. Additionally, they’ll discuss Dana White’s reaction to the result, and the themed event as a whole, other standout fighters and moments from the card, the announcements of Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 295, and Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington at UFC 296, and more.

Plus, the second half of the show, the panel answers your questions about UFC Vegas 79, the main event between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot, and other news in the world of MMA.

Host Mike Heck will be joined by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew to discuss the biggest stories of the week in the space.

