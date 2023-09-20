Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira set for vacant light heavyweight title fight as UFC 295 co-main event

Jiri Prochazka will battle Alex Pereira to crown a new light heavyweight champion in the co-main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11 in New York City.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the matchup on Wednesday.

The fight serves as Prochazka’s return to action after he captured the UFC light heavyweight title in a war with Glover Teixeira, only to vacate the belt ahead of the scheduled rematch after he suffered a serious shoulder injury.

Now recovered and ready to compete again, Prochazka seeks to reclaim the belt he never lost in the cage while taking on another former champion.

Pereira, who previously held the UFC middleweight title, makes his second appearance at 205 pounds after earning a hard-fought win over Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. In just his seventh UFC fight, Pereira seeks to win a second division title when he faces Prochazka in November.

Prochazka vs. Pereira co-headlines the upcoming card at Madison Square Garden, with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones defending his belt against Stipe Miocic in the main event.