Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus set for Dec. 2 UFC event

A middleweight clash between Punahele Soriano and Dustin Stoltzfus is set for December.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the 185-pound matchup will take place at the UFC’s Fight Night event on Dec. 2 at a location and venue yet to be announced.

Soriano looks to bounce back from his first stoppage loss in his most recent outing, as he was finished by Roman Kopylov at UFC Vegas 67 in January. The 30-year-old is 1-3 in his past four octagon appearances, which includes a second-round knockout victory over Dalcha Lungiambula at UFC Long Island in July 2022.

Stoltzfus is set to make his sixth UFC walk and looks for his second octagon victory. The Contender Series alum dropped his first three UFC bouts, but was able to pick up his first promotional victory at UFC Long Island against Dwight Grant via unanimous decision. In his most recent bout, Stotlzfus was stopped in 19 seconds by Abus Magomedov at UFC Paris in September 2022.