Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila targeted for Dec. 2 UFC event

A pivotal UFC women’s bantamweight battle between two returning competitors will take place in December.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and Julia Avila is being targeted for the UFC’s event on Dec. 2 at a location and venue yet to be announced.

Tate looks to get back on track after suffering back-to-back decision losses to Ketlen Vieira and — in a brief move to the flyweight division — Lauren Murphy, the latter of which took place at UFC Long Island in July 2022.

“Cupcake” initially returned from a nearly five-year layoff from competition in July 2021 when she defeated Marion Reneau via third-round TKO. The 36-year-old was slated to fight in July in a bout against Mayra Bueno Silva, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Avila returns from more than a two-year layoff after dealing with a knee injury, as well as welcoming her first child into the world. “Raging Panda” is 3-1 in the UFC, including a third-round submission victory over Julija Stoliarenko in her most recent outing at UFC Vegas 30 in June 2021.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.