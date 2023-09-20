Dillon Danis no-shows Nina Agdal hearing, gets restraining order

Dillon Danis no-showed a Tuesday hearing into a restraining order filed against him by Logan Paul fiance Nina Agdal, prompting a judge to enforce its conditions.

Because Danis didn’t show up and didn’t oppose the restraining order in court, he “and all persons in active concert or participation with him” are forbidden from posting “sexually explicit photographs” of Agdal without her permission, New Jersey federal judge Madeline Cox Arleo ordered on Wednesday.

Arleo added Agdal’s order against Danis “is likely to succeed on the merits, given Defendant’s unauthorized disclosure of a nonconsensual, sexually explicit photograph of Plaintiff.” She ruled Agdal would suffer irreparable harm if he continued to post and it was in the public interest to stop him.

Agdal filed a federal lawsuit against Danis in New Jersey earlier this month, alleging he violated state and federal revenge porn laws by posting an illicitly obtained photo from a “romantic encounter” over 10 years ago. She said a cybersecurity firm traced the photo to a hack of her Snapchat account in 2022. She said she suffered “humiliation, emotional distress and reputational harm” from over 250 posts Danis made about her and filed the restraining order to keep him from doing so again.

Danis is scheduled to fight Paul in a boxing match on Oct. 15 in London. He has continued to post about Agdal, a model and Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover recipient, after telling fans the fight was in jeopardy.

Danis also documented on X his efforts to avoid getting served the lawsuit, posting pictures of process servers around his alleged residence. Judge Arleo noted Danis’ messages in her explanation for approving the restraining order.

In a face-to-face interview promoting their fight, Paul blasted Danis for his posts about Agdal. In other interviews, however, he conceded his opponent’s posts were good promotion and Paul was a “top tier troll.”

Paul recently accused Danis of trying to back out of the fight by injuring himself. Danis recently posted a video showing him “head conditioning” by banging his head into a piece of wood in a sauna.

Danis’ most recent post about Agdal arrived Wednesday morning. According to X, it was viewed 3.3 million times.