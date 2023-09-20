 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Bets Barred: Can Rafael Fiziev stop the relentless takedowns of Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79?

By Jed Meshew and connerburks
UFC 286: Edwards v Usman 3
Rafael Fiziev
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The No Bets Barred boys are back this week with a full breakdown of UFC Vegas 79 and the lightweight main event between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot..

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a brief recap of Noche UFC and their massively successful weekends before diving into this week’s fights. Can Fiziev stuff Gamrot’s takedowns and win the striking battle? Is Bryce Mitchell motivated heading into his co-main event matchup with Dan Ige? And why on Earth would anyone trust Mohammed Usman? All that plus Jed debuts a new gimmick and the boys also go deep with bets on Bellator 299, ONE Championship, and boxing.

Tune in for episode 63 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.

