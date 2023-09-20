PFL announces full 2023 World Championship pay-per-view card

The Professional Fighters League is heading back to pay-per-view for the second straight year with a loaded card that will crown multiple $1 million world championship winners.

On Wednesday, the PFL revealed the full card for the 2023 PFL World Championship event, which takes place Nov. 24 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The price for the main card, which will stream on ESPN+ pay-per-view, has yet to be announced.

Among the new additions to the lineup include Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali, as he faces Joel Lopez in an amateur bout, along with a featherweight trilogy fight between Bubba Jenkins and Chris Wade. Both fights will take place on the ESPN+ preliminary card.

There will be six $1 million bouts to crown divisional champions, including Olivier Aubin-Mercier facing Clay Collard in the main event for the lightweight title, while Denis Goltsov will face Renan Ferreira in the heavyweight championship co-main event. In the featured bout, Larissa Pacheco will look to make it two straight featherweight title wins as she faces Marina Mokhnatkina.

Kayla Harrison is also slated to make her long-awaited return to the PFL SmartCage as she faces Julia Budd. It will be Harrison’s first bout since losing to Pacheco in the main event of the 2022 PFL World Championship.

Check out the full 2023 PFL World Championship lineup below.

Main Card, ESPN+ PPV

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard - lightweight championship

Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira - heavyweight championship

Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina - women’s featherweight championship

Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd

Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov - welterweight championship

Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo - featherweight championship

Joshua Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay - light heavyweight championship

Preliminary Card, ESPN+

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez

Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade

Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa

Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden