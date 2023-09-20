The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Raul Rosas Jr., Jared Cannonier, Anthony Smith, Loopy Godinez, and Jessica-Rose Clark

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Aljamain Sterling reflects on his UFC title loss to Sean O’Malley and looks ahead to his grappling match against Mike Grundy at Polaris 25.

1:30 p.m.: All your questions are answered on the latest edition of On The Nose.

2:25 p.m. Raul Rosas Jr. looks back on his thunderous win over Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC.

2:50 p.m.: Loopy Godinez reflects on her big win over Elise Reed at Noche UFC.

3:15 p.m.: MMA free agent Jessica-Rose Clark gives an update on her career.

3:45 p.m.: Jared Cannonier stops by to discuss the state of the UFC middleweight division following Sean Strickland’s titanic upset over Israel Adesanya.

4:10 p.m.: Anthony Smith returns to discuss his next move following his recent win over Ryan Spann.

4:40 p.m.: The Parlay Boys break down their best bets for the combat sports weekend.

