Junior dos Santos: Sergei Pavlovich will ‘dominate’ heavyweight if Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic retire at UFC 295

Junior dos Santos sees a bright future ahead for Sergei Pavlovich.

Pavlovich, a 31-year-old rising contender, has rattled off a 6-0 record with six first-round knockouts under the UFC banner since 2019, a stretch that includes stoppages of Curtis Blaydes, Tai Tuivasa, and Derrick Lewis. The power-punching Russian is quickly approaching a chance at the belt, and “Cigano” believes it’s only a matter of time before that happens.

“I had the opportunity to train with him and he’s really tough, brother,” dos Santos said on a recent episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast. “He’ll scare a lot of people in there. He’ll be a star, he’ll dominate this division soon, and he’s only getting better.”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title on the line against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 in New York City on Nov. 11, and there’s been chatter of a potential double retirement for both men, regardless of who wins at Madison Square Garden. If that’s the case, and the belt is once again vacant before the end of 2023, dos Santos predicts Pavlovich as the man who will pick up the mantle and start a long UFC title reign.

“Cigano” said Brazilian countryman Jailton Almeida, who faces Blaydes in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo one week before UFC 295 on Nov. 4, is also showing to be championship material, however dos Santos can’t ignore what he felt working in the gym with Pavlovich.

“‘Malhadinho’ is doing great as well in every sense and I hope he continues to do so,” dos Santos said. “But I had the personal experience of training and whatnot, to know how hard it is to train with Pavlovich, and that’s why I’m saying this. He’s super tough, you know?

“But we obviously see the work ‘Malhadinho’ has put in and it’s impressive. I think he’ll always be at the top as well. It’s going to be an interesting battle. The heavyweight division is going through a great moment, especially after Jon Jones’ arrival.”

Jones dismantled Ciryl Gane to capture the vacant belt earlier this year. Now he’ll put that belt on the line against the man who owns the most consecutive title defenses in UFC heavyweight history, Miocic. A two-time champion, Miocic lost his most recent bout to Francis Ngannou, however “Cigano” thinks UFC 295’s headliner was “the right fight to do.”

“If there’s anyone who can give Jon Jones a challenge right now, that’s Stipe Miocic,” dos Santos said. “I admire Stipe a lot, he’s a great fighter with a solid wrestling background. UFC and Dana White made the right call. This is a fight that will excite all the fans, and I won’t miss it. It makes all the sense.”

Miocic has won 20 of 24 professional MMA bouts and went 1-1 against “Cigano” inside the octagon. The Brazilian said Miocic’s punching power is a real threat for Jones at UFC 295.

“In my career, I think the one that hit me the hardest was Miocic — that I [still] had consciousnesses. The others, I slept,” dos Santos said with a laugh. “I think he brings great danger to Jon Jones. And we don’t need to talk about Jon Jones, he’s incredible.

“Jon Jones is the favorite against anyone, obviously. He’s exceptional, never lost in his career, and this is a fight you can’t miss.”