Morning Report: Sean O’Malley open to featherweight move ‘when Alexander Volkanovski is not the champ’

Don’t expect to see Sean O’Malley pursue featherweight gold anytime soon.

The newly-minted UFC bantamweight title holder has a plethora of exciting options awaiting him moving forward in his career. O’Malley became an instant sensation upon his Dana White’s Contender Series victory in July 2017. The first-round knockout of Alfred Khashakyan ultimately led “Suga” to a world title six years later, supplanting Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last month.

O’Malley has fought the entirety of his 19-fight career (17-1, 1 NC) as a 135-pound athlete except for a flyweight affair in his fourth pro bout. The dual-division champion boom period may have passed in the UFC but it remains an enticing option in the modern day. Before O’Malley took the throne atop 135, Sterling teased the possibility of going up to challenge featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. O’Malley, however, isn’t too keen to try his hand as long as “The Great” reigns supreme.

“I would love to when Alexander Volkanovski is not the champ,” O’Malley told ThatWasEpic. “That motherf***** is pound-for-pound best in the world right now.

“I wouldn’t say that [I wouldn’t fight him]. I mean, I’m confident I can knock anyone out. I feel like I can definitely knock Alexander Volkanovski out. It’d be fricking very, very difficult. But I mean, maybe in a year or two if he’s still there, I would do it but I think he’s gonna move up to 155. So, it depends who’s champ.”

Volkanovski has already attempted to earn a second title in his career, challenging lightweight titlist Islam Makhachev this past February. Unfortunately for the Australian legend, Volkanovski came up short via a tightly contested unanimous decision and hopes to get his shot at redemption sooner rather than later.

O’Malley, on the other hand, looks to have his hands full in the talent-rich bantamweight division. For his first career title defense, O’Malley hopes to rematch his lone successor Marlon “Chito” Vera, and get back his August 2020 first-round TKO loss.

LISTEN UP

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses if the Grasso vs. Shevchenko 10-8 fifth round was the most egregious scorecard ever.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Back.

Would have been worth it.

I can't remember who the fighter that was asking for interview pay. Did he get it? — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 19, 2023

Black beast wouldn’t come on my podcast unless I bought him draws ..I said no — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 19, 2023

Comeback.

三年振りだから、楽しそうです

It’s been three years so she is having a good time #ufc pic.twitter.com/IXbpXRTyfG — Shu Hirata | シュウヒラタ (@ShuHirata) September 20, 2023

Gilbert.

What is Chookagian up to?

It's been exactly one month since my fight. and now ? Who do you think will be the next opponent? pic.twitter.com/gdnrMSjkNf — Natalia Silva (@nataliasilvaufc) September 19, 2023

Flick it.

Champs.

Bullet.

GnP.

Birthday bash.

No lies were detected.

Chito Vera tells Bradley Martyn the truth on who would win in street fight pic.twitter.com/vODzWcf38I — ᴍᴍᴀ ᴍᴀʀᴄᴜs ️ (@mmamarcuss) September 20, 2023

Adjustment.

It’s time to do it right https://t.co/K5FN8N9mA3 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) September 20, 2023

I mean, seriously.

That must be a goodass water bottle. pic.twitter.com/mjXfaXx4NI — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) September 20, 2023

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Edgar Chairez (10-5, 1 NC) vs. Daniel Lacerda (11-5, 1 NC); UFC Vegas 81, Oct. 14

Lucas Alexander (8-3) vs. David Onama (11-2); UFC Sao Paulo, Nov. 4

Irene Aldana (14-7) vs. Karol Rosa (17-5); UFC 296, Dec. 16

FINAL THOUGHTS

Wise choice on O’Malley’s part. No need to jump into double champ talk with all things considered, too.

