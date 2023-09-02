Video: Dylan Reischman suffers absolutely horrific NSFW leg break in pro debut at Combate Global

Dylan Reischman’s professional mixed martial arts debut will not be soon forgotten.

The 21-year-old featherweight suffered one of the most horrific injuries seen in recent memory in MMA on Saturday when he sustained a badly broken leg midway through the second round of his bout against Jaime Mora at Combat Global: Ferreira vs. Morales.

Reischman was attempting to defend a takedown along the fence when the gruesome scene unfolded, as Mora hoisted Reischman aloft then tried to drive him to the mat, only for Reischman’s left leg to get caught at an awkward angle underneath the two bodies and loudly snap in half. Reischman immediately drew the referee’s attention to the injury, bringing an abrupt halt to the contest. In a replay of the fight-ending sequence, it appears as if a bone in Reischman’s leg is nearly protruding out of the top of his knee.

NSFW video of the scene can be watched below, but please be warned, it is not for the faint of heart. To repeat: This video is extremely, extremely gruesome. Watch at your own risk.

Dios santo!!! Aviso que son imágenes muy fuertes para los sensibles, Dylan Reischman se ha fracturado la pierna de una forma horrorosa, de las peores lesiones que he visto nunca #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/LPijs2vFfO — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) September 3, 2023

Reischman (0-1) is a North Carolina native and jiu-jitsu brown belt who was 3-1 as an amateur.

Mora (2-0) is a 27-year-old native of California who previously defeated Felix Cosigua via unanimous decision in his professional debut this past May.