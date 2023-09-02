UFC Paris post-fight show: Reaction to Ciryl Gane’s dominance, Rose Namajunas losing 125-pound debut

Ciryl Gane and Rose Namajunas entered UFC Paris as the two biggest storylines in terms of whether or not they could bounce back from their recent championship bout losses, and in the end, only one reigned supreme, while the other went back to the drawing board.

Following the UFC’s return to Paris, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Jed Meshew react to Gane’s near perfect game of a performance against Serghei Spivac, what we learned from the former interim heavyweight champion during his second-round main event finish, and if Tom Aspinall should be his next opponent. Additionally, the panel reacts to Rose Namajunas falling short in her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot, where Namajunas goes from here, and if Fiorot did enough to leapfrog Erin Blanchfield in the title discussion, along with Benoit Saint-Denis’ incredible performance against Thiago Moises, and much more.

Watch the UFC Paris post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your pods.