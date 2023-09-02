UFC Paris bonuses: Ciryl Gane cashes extra $50,000 for flawless victory over Serghei Spivac

Ciryl Gane couldn’t have asked for a better homecoming.

The former UFC interim heavyweight champion was one of four bonus winners on Saturday, taking home an extra $50,000 for his ‘Performance of the Night’ victory over Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Paris. Gane dominated Spivac en route to a second-round TKO finish in front of a raucous crowd of his countrymen at the Accor Arena.

The night’s other ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus went to another Frenchman, UFC newcomer Morgan Charriere, who scored a highlight-reel first-round knockout of Manolo Zecchini in his much-anticipated promotional debut.

UFC Paris’ final bonuses went to Benoit Saint-Denis and Thiago Moises, both of whom earned an extra $50,000 for their ‘Fight of the Night’ brawl, which Saint-Denis won via second-round TKO.

UFC Paris took place Sept. 2 and aired live on ESPN+.

Catch complete UFC Paris results here.