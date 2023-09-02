Watch Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Paris, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac took place Sept. 2 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) faced off against veteran contender Serghei Spivac (16-4) in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

Will we see more #UFCParis magic!? @Ciryl_Gane making the last walk of the night in his home country pic.twitter.com/wIRchI0eFB

For more on Gane vs. Spivac, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Both men out in orthodox and Gane is bouncing and moving right away. That’s his style. He’s holding the center of the cage while Spivac moves around the outside, flashing a jab, and waiting.

Gane’s footwork is much better immediately. Spivac plods and Gane is making angles happen at will. And he looks very confident. Spivac with a tight guard though. But Gane has landed a couple of low kicks already. And Spivac tries to grab a leg but Gane immediately pushes him off.

Gane kicking more now. Low kicks and push kicks. Some snap kicks up the middle. Spivac comes in behind a 1-2-3 that lands but Gane is away. Spivac shoots and gets a leg but Gane sprawls. Against the fence some work here and Gane gets away and lands a shot. Spivac does not look to be enjoying this halfway through the first.

Gane oozing confidence right now and Spivac is backed up to the fence. Gane is hunting. Spivac needs something. Gane is teeing off now because no return fire is coming. Gane steps off the gass and Spivac moves into the center but he’s wincing and may have caught a knuckle to the eye. Nevermind, the booth announces it was a rake but Goddard missed it.

Gane pecking away and moving now and he parries another clinch attempt off. Lands a nice combo to the body. He’s not allowing Spivac to get anything going offensively. Man, if Gane was a one-hitter power guy, he would be terrifying.

Spivac showing a lot of damage on the face and he’s plodding forward now. Eats a mean right to the body before the bell.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Gane.

Round 2: The gap in athleticism is drastic. Spivac needs to get clinches now or he’s a sitting duck.

Gane fighting his game. Bouncing, moving, snapping kicks in, quick hands. Nothing too committed. He defends a clinch attempt with ease. And another. And rips a kick in to the body as he shifts to southpaw. There is an open liver kick available from this look because Spivac is keeping a very high guard.

Spivac lands a good left hook of his own but Gane eats it and pivots out. And touches Spivac back. Gane now flashing 2, 3 jab feint before finding the punch he wants. Spivac looks like he’s moving in mud out there.

Spivac finally cuts the cage and grabs Gane but Gane breaks out. Hits to the body and Spivac showing some discomfort now. He’s dropping his hands as Gane keeps tagging the body. Gane hunting now! Spivac needs to survive 2 minutes because he has no offense to offer back.

Gane has Spivac against the fence and gets a big combo! Spiuvac covering up! The crowd roars as Gane is picking his spots and pouring it on! Spivac hanging tough but this is a matter of time. He is doing nothing and Goddard warns him. He’s still standing but he’s done. Gane keeps thumping in with hammerfists while Spivac covers up and Goddard makes the save. Standing TKO for Gane.

Ciryl Gane def. Serghei Spivac via TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2