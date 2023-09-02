UFC Paris results: Manon Fiorot outstrikes ex-champ Rose Namajunas to spoil flyweight debut

Manon Fiorot scored the biggest win of her career at UFC Paris.

Saturday’s flyweight co-main event saw Fiorot matched up with two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, with a title shot potentially looming for the winner. In front of boisterous crowd, the French star outworked and outstruck Namajunas for three rounds en route to a convincing unanimous decision win via scores of 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

Manon Fiorot spoils Rose Namajunas' flyweight debut #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/StjTcGH0CW — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 2, 2023

Afterward, Fiorot called for a shot at the winner of the Sept. 16 flyweight title bout between champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko.

“First and foremost, thank you to the crowd, it was unbelievable,” Fiorot said. “I have a lot of respect for Rose, thank you for accepting the fight, Rose, she’s still incredible. That was a former champion, now I want to play for the champion. Valentina, anyone who’s ready, I’m there.”

“Absolutely, of course,” she added when asked if she’s ready to fight for the title next. “I’m the one who needs to take one of these champions and I deserve a shot at being the champion.”

With Namajunas clearly giving up size and strength in her new division, it wasn’t surprising to see her using her speed to dart in and out and snipe at Fiorot. However, Fiorot stayed patient and scored with counter strikes. As Round 1 progressed, Namajunas started to find her range to sneak in punches from distance, but she appeared to be hindered by an injury to her right pinky finger.

Fiorot avoided a Namajunas takedown attempt and continued to score with strikes as the action headed into Round 2. There, Fiorot landed a strike that sent an off-balance Namajunas tumbling and she followed up by bullying “Thug Rose” against the fence. A knee to the body hurt Namajunas, then Fiorot scored with big punches as they separated. Namajunas began to struggle to close the distance and outside of a clash of heads that left Fiorot bleeding from the side of her head, she was unable to do any major damage.

The third round was more of the same, with Fiorot content to circle the center of the octagon and pepper Namajunas with punches. Despite a valiant effort from Namajunas, she was unable to find a late finish or make up the gap on the scorecards.

Fiorot remains undefeated in the UFC at 6-0, which ties her with fellow contender Erin Blanchfield for the longest win streak in the promotion’s flyweight division.

Namajunas loses two straight fights for the first time since December 2014. Saturday marked her first fight since UFC 274 in May 2022, where she dropped the strawweight title to Carla Esparza in a widely panned five-round decision loss.