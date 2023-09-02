 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Manon just too big’: Pros react to Rose Namajunas losing flyweight debut to Manon Fiorot

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Fiorot v Namajunas Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rose Namajunas’ move to the flyweight division did not go as planned, and now the former strawweight champion will have to go back to the drawing board.

Namajunas faced Manon Fiorot in her 125-debut in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Paris card and lost a pretty clear unanimous decision to the hometown fighter — with one judge giving Fiorot all three rounds. Fiorot improved to 6-0 inside the octagon following the biggest win of her career and then called for a title shot against the winner of the flyweight title rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC later this month. “Thug Rose” has now lost two straight, and is 3-3 in her six most recent outings.

See how the mixed martial arts community reacted to Fiorot’s victory over Namajunas.

