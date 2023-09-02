 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Real deal!’: Pros react to Benoit Saint-Denis battering Thiago Moises at UFC Paris

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Saint Denis v Moises Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Benoit Saint-Denis sent a message to the UFC lightweight division on Saturday in front of one of the all-time great crowds in the history of the promotion.

Saint-Denis took on veteran Thiago Moises in the featured bout of UFC Paris at Accor Arena, and after an incredibly fun opening round that saw Saint-Denis dish out a lot of punishment — and also take it in the final 30 seconds — the hometown fighter battered, bloodied, and dominated Moises in the second to pick up his fourth straight stoppage win in as many trips to the octagon.

Check out how the mixed martial arts world reacted to Saint-Denis’ incredible performance.

*Translates to “Sincere beating.”

