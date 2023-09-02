UFC Paris video: Benoit Saint Denis wins wild slugfest against Thiago Moises

Benoit Saint Denis stole the show at UFC Paris.

The French lightweight capped off a thrilling battle against Thiago Moises with a knockout flurry to improve to 4-0 in the UFC’s 155-pound division. Saint Denis’ finish came at the end of nearly two rounds of back-and-forth action that saw both fighters do their fair share of damage.

Watch Saint Denis’ TKO finish below.

Benoit Saint-Denis stops Thiago Moises with a barrage of shots in the second-round #UFCParis



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/wScKHmCkjn — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 2, 2023

A pair of low blows to Moises got the fight off to an awkward start, but once he and Saint Denis were able to open up, they let their fists fly. When they weren’t throwing haymakers, the lightweights were showing off their ground skills, with Saint Denis working for takedowns and Moises attacking with submissions off of his back.

Round 2 was more of the same with both fighters mixing in wrestling and stiff strikes to keep the action up-close and personal. Perhaps drawing upon the raucous French crowd, Saint Denis eventually muscled Moises to the ground against the fence and began throwing hard punches. Moises turtled up, but Saint Denis was relentless and he poured it on until earning the stoppage 4:44 into Round 2.

That’s four straight wins now for Saint Denis, all since dropping down to lightweight and all by knockout or submission.

Moises sees a two-fight win streak snapped after scoring back-to-back submissions of Melquizael Costa and Christos Giagos.