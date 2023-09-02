UFC Paris video: Volkan Oezdemir overwhelms Bogdan Guskov for rare submission win

Volkan Oezdemir wasn’t about to let Bogdan Guskov make a name off of him.

If anything, it’s Oezdemir who reminded everyone of his nickname “No Time” as he dispatched Guskov in under a round. After taking some of Guskov’s best punches, Oezdemir cracked Guskov with a counter before finishing on the ground with a rear-naked choke.

Watch Oezdemir’s submission win below.

This was just the second submission victory of Oezdemir’s career and his first since April 2012. The one-time light heavyweight title challenger bounces back from a unanimous decision loss to Nikita Krylov at UFC 280 and improves his UFC record to 7-6.

Guskov was stepping in on short notice for Azamat Murzakanov, who withdrew from the booking for undisclosed reasons. With 12 knockout wins to his name, Murzakanov came forward looking to add Oezdemir to his tally, but the Swiss fighter used head movement and a timely takedown to defuse the UFC newcomer.

A rocking counter left hand stunned Guskov and Oezdemir pounced with follow-up strikes before taking Guskov’s back and sinking in a rear-naked choke. The official time of the stoppage was 3:46 into Round 1.