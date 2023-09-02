‘Just beautiful’: Pros react to Ciryl Gane’s destruction of Serghei Spivac at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane barely broke a sweat in his first fight since getting stopped very quickly by current heavyweight champ Jon Jones in his return to his home city of Paris,

Gane dominated Serghei Spivac from the opening seconds of the UFC Paris main event on Saturday at Accor Arena. In a matchup that most believed was a classic striker vs grappler contest, Gane easily thwarted the overwhelmed Spivac, which led to a second-round finish from the former interim heavyweight champion — much to the delight of the audience.

Check out how fellow UFC fighters reacted to the heavyweight main event of the card, along with other memorable bouts including former light heavyweight champion Volkan Oezdemir’s first UFC submission win, the weird ending of the William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmori fight, and more.

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

@ciryl_gane looks like you asked AI to generate a French @anthonyjoshua #UFCParis — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) September 2, 2023

French fans how good #UFCParis — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) September 2, 2023

Great performance by Ciryl Gane #UFCParis — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) September 2, 2023

Damn. @ciryl_gane is just beautiful with it! — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) September 2, 2023

Volkan Oezdemir def. Bogdan Guskov

That was a crazy fight!!! Way to go Volkan! #UFCParis — Nazim Sadykhov (@naz_mma) September 2, 2023

William Gomis def. Yanis Ghemmouri

What a strange call from the ref #UFCPARIS — Cheyanne Vlismas (@CheyWarPrincess) September 2, 2023

Do you think it was a low blow or a fair shot in the Gomis vs Ghemmouri fight? #UFCParis — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 2, 2023

Taylor Lapilus def. Caolan Loughran

These fans love Loughran #UFCParis — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) September 2, 2023

Oh nah. After all of that? — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) September 2, 2023

French crowds sing in unison for their countrymen. American crowds yell twist their dick — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 2, 2023

Ok this little ugly gremlin sucks now I. Know why he was tryin to get attention by talking — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 2, 2023

Guy in the green was more exciting at the weigh-In than this fight — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 2, 2023