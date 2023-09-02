 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Just beautiful’: Pros react to Ciryl Gane’s destruction of Serghei Spivac at UFC Paris

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Gane v Spivac Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ciryl Gane barely broke a sweat in his first fight since getting stopped very quickly by current heavyweight champ Jon Jones in his return to his home city of Paris,

Gane dominated Serghei Spivac from the opening seconds of the UFC Paris main event on Saturday at Accor Arena. In a matchup that most believed was a classic striker vs grappler contest, Gane easily thwarted the overwhelmed Spivac, which led to a second-round finish from the former interim heavyweight champion — much to the delight of the audience.

Check out how fellow UFC fighters reacted to the heavyweight main event of the card, along with other memorable bouts including former light heavyweight champion Volkan Oezdemir’s first UFC submission win, the weird ending of the William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmori fight, and more.

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Volkan Oezdemir def. Bogdan Guskov

William Gomis def. Yanis Ghemmouri

Taylor Lapilus def. Caolan Loughran

