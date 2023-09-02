UFC Paris video: Morgan Charriere destroys Manolo Zecchini with body kicks knockout

Morgan Charriere’s UFC debut was worth the wait.

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion scored a spectacular knockout Saturday at UFC Paris, needing less than a round to break Manolo Zecchini down and finish him with a pair of kicks to the body.

Watch the amazing KO below.

Charriere measured Zecchini from the opening bell as he took his time figuring out Zecchini’s unorthodox movement. He focused on landing kicks to the body, which paid off in the end when a front kick to the ribs left Zecchini clutching in pain at the wounded area. Referee Rich Mitchell didn’t step in right away, but another hard kick to the body caused Zecchini to retreat further and the bout was waved off at the 3:51 mark of Round 1.

France’s Charriere has now won four straight fights, including three to cap off an outstanding run in England’s Cage Warriors promotion. His pro record improves to 19-9-1.

Zecchini, also making his UFC debut, falls to 11-4 as a pro.