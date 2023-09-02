UFC Paris live blog: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

This is the UFC Paris live blog for Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas, the flyweight co-main event on Saturday in Paris.

Currently the No. 3 ranked flyweight in the UFC, Fiorot has done nothing but win since joining the promotion in 2021. Owning a 5-0 record in the UFC with wins over former title contenders Jennifer Maia and Katlyn Chookagian, Fiorot finds herself on the cusp of a title shot, and a win this weekend could punch her ticket to face the winner of the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko rematch later this month.

A two-time strawweight champion, Namajunas jumps right into the deep end of the division for her flyweight debut. Coming off of losing her strawweight title to Carla Esparza in one of the worst fights in modern history, Namajunas hopes to make a big statement as she looks to become only the second woman in UFC history to win titles in two weight classes.

Check out the UFC Paris co-main event live blog below.