UFC Paris live blog: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

This is the UFC Paris live blog for Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, the heavyweight main event on Saturday in Paris.

A former UFC interim heavyweight champion, Gane has struggled lately, losing two of his past three fights, including his most recent outing where he was demolished by Jon Jones in just over two minutes. Still a top-five heavyweight in the UFC, Gane hopes to get back on track this weekend and prove that his recent losses were poor performances and not a fundamental weakness to grappling.

Related Get Latest UFC Paris Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Only 28 years old, Spivac has been in the UFC since 2019. After a poor start to his promotional journey, Spivac has started to put things together, going 6-1 over his past seven fights, earning a spot as the No. 7-ranked heavyweight in the UFC’s rankings. Now “Polar Bear” hopes to prove himself a legitimate title threat with a win over the former interim champion.

Check out the UFC Paris main event live blog below.