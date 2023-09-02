UFC Paris Results: Gane vs. Spivac

MMA Fighting has UFC Paris results for the Gane vs. Spivac fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday.

In the main event, former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane looks to rebound from a disappointing submission loss to Jon Jones when he fights fast-rising contender Serghei Spivac. Gane has twice challenged for the UFC’s undisputed belt, while Spivac seeks his first title opportunity after finishing his past three opponents.

The co-main event carries its fair share of intrigue, as France’s Manon Fiorot seeks the biggest win of her career when she fights two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Fiorot can go 6-0 in the UFC with a win on Saturday, while Namajunas competes at 125 pounds for the first time in her career. Whoever emerges victorious could be next to challenge for flyweight gold.

Check out the UFC Paris results below.

Main Card (ESPN+, 3 p.m.)

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.)

Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti