Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda 2 set for UFC Vegas 81

Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda will get a chance to run it back.

Following the controversial end to their bout at this past Saturday’s Noche UFC event, the two flyweights are set to rematch on Oct. 14 at UFC Vegas 81.

MMA Fighting confirmed the booking Tuesday with sources close the situation.

Chairez (10-5, 1 NC) and Lacerda (11-5, 1 NC) fought to a bizarre no-contest at Noche UFC which ended when referee Chris Tognoni prematurely stopped the fight while Chairez had Lacerda caught in a standing guillotine choke at the 3:47 mark of the opening round. Lacerda immediately protested the stoppage, and upon replay review, Tognoni’s call was deemed incorrect and Chairez’s submission victory was overturned into a no-contest.

Chairez’s manager Jason House told MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck shortly after the bout that they planned to appeal the ruling with the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The controversial result put Lacerda at 0-4 (1 NC) over his five-fight UFC career.

Chairez, likewise, continues to seek his first UFC victory after dropping his promotional debut in a unanimous decision against Tatsuro Taira.

UFC Vegas 81 takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. A featherweight contest between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza headlines the event.

Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck contributed to this report.