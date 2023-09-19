Aljamain Sterling faces UFC veteran Mike Grundy in grappling match with Nathaniel Wood out

Aljamain Sterling has a new opponent for his upcoming grappling match at Polaris 25.

The former UFC bantamweight champion was originally scheduled to face Nathaniel Wood at the Sept. 30 event, but the British featherweight had to drop off the card after booking his own return to the octagon in October.

In his place steps ex-UFC fighter Mike Grundy, who now faces Sterling in a special grappling match as part of the Polaris 25 card that airs live on UFC Fight Pass.

A four-fight veteran in the UFC, Grundy’s run with the promotion came to an end in 2022 following three consecutive losses. Since that time, Grundy picked up a win in a separate grappling competition, and now he’ll look to pull off the upset over Sterling in Wales.

In addition to his MMA career, Grundy is an accomplished wrestler in his native England who also holds a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Meanwhile, Sterling is a black belt under ex-UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra.

The grappling match with Grundy serves as Sterling’s return to action after suffering a second-round knockout loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292. The fight cost Sterling his UFC bantamweight title and ended his nine-fight unbeaten streak.