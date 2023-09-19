Heck of a Morning: Was the Grasso vs. Shevchenko 10-8 fifth round the most egregious scorecard ever?

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko put on one of 2023’s best fights in the main event of Noche UFC this past Saturday, and while the fight was so great, the story is about Mike Bell’s 10-8 scorecard for the fifth round, a score that cost Shevchenko the flyweight title. Was Bell’s fifth-round score the worst in the history of the UFC?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the incredible rematch between Grasso and Shevchenko, the egregious nature of Bell’s scorecard, and whether or not the trilogy should be next. Additionally, listener topics include Israel Adesanya’s silence following his UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland, Raul Rosas Jr.’s next step after his quick win this past Saturday, Kevin Holland’s performance in a split decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena, Tracy Cortez’s flyweight title hopes after her win over Jasmine Jasudavicius, the top of the UFC welterweight division being completely stagnant, and much more.

