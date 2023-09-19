Video: Denver Nuggets stars train jiu-jitsu in Colorado

When the Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season on Oct. 24, its players will bring a new sort of knowledge to the basketball court.

After winning their first NBA title this past season, the defending champs took their talents to the Easton Training Center, a jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai gym in Denver, to add jiu-jitsu “to the résumé” and work on takedowns, guard passing and other grappling moves.

Check the video below.

After a roller-coaster 46 years in the league, the Denver Nuggets captured its first NBA title as a franchise this past season with a dominant run through the playoffs, led by two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic. After toppling the Minnestoa Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference playoffs, the Denver’s title run culminated in a 4-1 series victory over the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 NBA Finals.