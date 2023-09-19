Morning Report: Gilbert Burns hopes for a double knockout in ‘50-50’ Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Gilbert Burns has mixed feelings about the big upcoming middleweight contender matchup at UFC 294.

Khamzat Chimaev will make his return to 185 pounds next month in Abu Dhabi. Welcoming “Borz” back to the octagon for the first time in over a year will be none other than Brazilian powerhouse Paulo Costa. A win for either can line them up for a potential title shot against new champion Sean Strickland.

Burns is familiar with Chimaev, taking on the undefeated superstar in April 2022. While he tested the Sweden resident more than any other fighter as of yet, Burns still came up short in a unanimous decision loss in one of the year’s best battles. Chimaev nor Costa have Burns’ support in their upcoming clash. Despite his feelings for each man, “Durinho” doesn’t see the fight being as one-sided as the oddsmakers indicate with Chimaev as a -400 favorite to Costa’s +290 moneyline in some books, according to BestFightOdds.

“Costa — like everybody’s saying — is huge,” Burns told MiddleEasy. “He’s a big guy but I don’t think he has the heart that I have. I don’t think he has the jiu-jitsu that I have. He doesn’t have the get-ups that I have. He doesn’t have the submission threat that I have that kind of made Khamzat not want to grapple. I think he’s very strong and a big guy but I think he’s gonna gas.

“I don’t like both of these guys. Double knockout would be the best result but I don’t know. It’s a 50-50 fight. If Khamzat is able to take him down, I think it will be a harder night for Costa but in the other way too, if Costa is able to defend the takedown, it will be a hard night for Khamzat so I think we’re gonna see the winner with how the first round goes.”

Burns (22-6) has fought three times since his instant classic with Chimaev, going 2-1. The one-time welterweight title challenger got off to a hot start in 2023, submitting Neil Magny with first-round arm-triangle choke before retiring Jorge Masvidal.

Unfortunately for Burns, his streak was snapped when he took a short-notice five-round co-main event opposite Belal Muhammad at UFC 288 in May. The Brazilian contender lost the fight via a unanimous decision and suffered a bad shoulder injury in the process. Burns has recently gotten back to training and targets a return early next year.

“I hope one, if not, two opponents to get a title shot,” Burns said. “I’m not gonna be gambling again trying to get the toughest fight. I fought everybody but I want to fight the guys ahead of me and we’ll see.

“I fought three times this year. No one in the top 10 fought since, you know? I gotta see these guys fighting, we want to see who I’m fighting next but that’s all I’m looking for. A big win against a top-ranked opponent and get a title shot. I believe one amazing finish will give me a title shot. If not, two.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Rewatching.

Rewatching Grasso vs Shevchenko 2. Live I had it Rds 2/4/5 for Grasso.. let’s see if I feel differently watching on tv. What did you guys score it ? — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) September 18, 2023

Kindly encourage you all to watch Rd. 4 of Grasso v. Shevchenko II back and let us @AnikFlorianPod know what you think. If you are so strongly convicted on one side so as to criticize the other, maybe you're a dick. @dc_mma and I disagreed respectfully on this when we were live. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) September 18, 2023

Request.

Somebody call me out @ufc so I don’t have to be an ass — Damon Jackson (@damonbjackson) September 18, 2023

Tough one...

If you can sign one fighter from each group to the UFC from Bellator what would you decide.



Group A:

Patchy Mix

Johnny Eblen

Usman Nurmagomedov



Group B:

A.J. Mckee

Raufeon Stots

Yaroslav Amosov



Group C:

Aaron Pico

Magomed Magomedov

Alexandr Shabliy



Group D:

Kyle Crutchmer… — Shawn Bitter (@mmawizzard) September 18, 2023

Flashback.

In honor of the epic title fight Saturday, posting this TB, my fight vs Alexa Grasso in Mexico. She came w/the heat 3rd rd and rocked me, almost took my elbow home with her lol. Fantastic competitor, and has only gotten better and better. Congrats, way 2 represent Latina women! pic.twitter.com/gNiiUbBsJg — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) September 18, 2023

Staying busy.

Belal Muhammad takes on Tarek Suleiman in a No-Gi 3-round grappling fight at #ADXC1 on October 20th in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/VY8i64Tupo — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) September 18, 2023

Explanation.

I'm not trying to be mean but Darren does not look well. pic.twitter.com/1VNiFBsSmv — BJJOversimplified (@BJJOvrsmplified) September 18, 2023

It’s all good, it was just after a hard session in the gym this morning. This is me about an hour ago after food. Feel like I am not looking bad to be fair. I read all the comments for once aswell and none of you have a clue. I live a clean life. Injuries is what has been my… pic.twitter.com/e1FJt27A21 — DT (@darrentill2) September 18, 2023

It’s just an after training photo, I look that fucked cos I worked my ass into the ground this morning. As I do every day. Ur gonna look fucked if you train hard and dedicate hard and evolve hard. These people have no clue what so ever… it’s mental! — DT (@darrentill2) September 18, 2023

The hunger is real.

I may act like I’m okay, but deep inside, I’m hungry again. pic.twitter.com/rFC2g1PAgd — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) September 18, 2023

Strickland plus weapons equals dangerous.

They really gave Sean Strickland a flamethrower pic.twitter.com/LfIkzsap1h — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 18, 2023

Vicious.

Lol.

How you guys believing this pic.twitter.com/6BjVeNdgkP — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) September 18, 2023

Sean things.

Back to your normal programing..

My brain

"Sean make sure you throw away that coffee cup in your car you pissed in so you don't forget"



The next day

"Goddamnit I drank the wrong cup"



The moral of the story here is throw away the piss cups or you might accidentally drink it. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 19, 2023

Classic.

LEGENDARY!



Remember that time Fedor and Cro Cop put up a FOTY over two decades ago!?



Enjoy these classics and more only on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/olx3supr7T — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) September 19, 2023

Champ.

Squad.

Rin wants in.

It was a great, high-level fight worthy of a UFC title match

be moved

saw something of value

I can beat these two

I'm the strongest in the world

If anyone can send me to UFC, please contact me.#NocheUFC#AndStill@AlexaGrasso@BulletValentina#中井りん#RinNakai#womensflyweight https://t.co/G9lCGGiGls — Rin Nakai 中井りん (@RinNakai2) September 19, 2023

Fight week.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I really don’t see the size being as much of a factor as it’s been made out to be in the Costa vs. Chimaev matchup. Chimaev has had plenty of competitions at 185 pounds and already bested a superior middleweight grappler to Costa in Jack Hermansson.

Thanks for reading!

