Ovince Saint Preux gets six-month suspension for second USADA violation

Ovince Saint Preux has been suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for six months for his second violation, the agency revealed on Monday.

Per a USADA release, Saint Preux accepted a six-month ban after testing positive for 3α-hydroxy-5α-androst-1-en-17-one, which is described as a long-term metabolite of 1-Androstenedione and/or 1-Testosterone. The positive result stems from a pair of tests taken between June 17 and July 11, and since Saint Preux wasn’t made aware of the first positive result, the two tests were combined into a single violation.

The suspension term is retroactive to June 17, which means Saint Preux will be eligible to return on December 17.

Saint Preux, 40, was suspended for three months in October 2019 after testing positive for multiple banned substances from a contaminated supplement.

“OSP” was scheduled to face Ion Cutelaba at the UFC’s Aug. 5 event before being pulled from the bout. Saint Preux is 1-3 in his four most recent octagon appearances, including a 49-second knockout loss to Phillipe Lins at UFC Vegas 69 in February.

Saint Preux has made 26 UFC appearances during his long run, including an interim light heavyweight championship loss to Jon Jones at UFC 197 in April 2016.