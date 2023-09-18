A.J. McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw added to Bellator 301

Former featherweight champion A.J. McKee continues his lightweight career when he faces Sidney Outlaw at Bellator 301.

Bellator announced the bout on Monday after an initial report from MMA Junkie. Bellator 301 takes place Nov. 17 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and airs on Showtime.

McKee was forced to withdraw from his previously scheduled fight, a meeting with Patricky Pitbull at Bellator vs. RIZIN 2 in July. Later, he posted a picture of a nasty staph infection that forced him out of the fight.

McKee was most recently seen in the Bellator cage this past December at Bellator vs. RIZIN 1, where he outpointed Roberto de Souza. It was his second straight win after a decision over Spike Carlyle put him back on the right foot after the loss of his featherweight title to Patricio Pitbull in April 2022.

Outlaw most recently appeared in the Bellator cage in August, when he outpointed Islam Mamedov in Bellator 298. Outlaw is 4-2 in the Bellator cage with wins over standouts Myles Jury and Adam Piccollotti, with his losses coming against ex-champs Michael Chandler and Tofiq Musayev.

Bellator 301 is headlined by a pair of title fights: Welterweight champ Yaroslav Amosov defends against Jason Jackson, and bantamweight champ Sergio Pettis defends against bantam tourney winner and interim champ Patchy Mix.