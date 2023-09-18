Video: Alex Pereira almost punches son during hilarious home prank

Alex Pereira’s sons decided to prank him — and almost got punched instead.

One teenager hid behind a wall dressed as Alien while his brother was filming the scene from upstairs, waiting for his father to enter the home. “Poatan’s” first reaction was to get his right hand up to punch the intruder, when his son screamed from upstairs urging him to stop.

It took a second for the former UFC middleweight champion to realize it was his son laying on the floor, desperate with the idea of eating a punch to the face.

“F***, this is not a joke, man,” Pereira told his kids. “You only do shit”

Pereira posted the video on his social media Sunday night.

Pereira, 8-2 as a professional MMA fighter and a former two-division kickboxing champion in GLORY, last fought in July when he defeated Jan Blachowicz via split decision in his light heavyweight debut. The UFC has yet to announce his next match.