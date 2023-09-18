 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Sean O’Malley has blast with University of Montana football team in win

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Sean O’Malley and the University of Montana Grizzlies football team
Sean O’Malley hasn’t forgotten his roots.

The UFC bantamweight champion was in attendance for the Montana Grizzlies’ 17-10 victory over Ferris State this past weekend, and he was in the thick of the festivities both before and after the game.

Following the win, the University of Montana players made sure to head over to the sidelines to celebrate with O’Malley and deliver a rousing rendition of the school fight song.

O’Malley currently fights out of the MMA Lab in Phoenix, but he often fondly mentions his hometown of Helena, Mont., when discussing his background. Clearly, the Grizzlies appreciated O’Malley swinging by Missoula to take in their win over the Ferris State Bulldogs, which saw Montana improve to 3-0 on the season.

There was plenty of pre-game partying going on too, with O’Malley having the honor of raising the No. 37 flag, a jersey number that has been passed down since 1983 that is meant to signify “hard work, dedication to the team, and tough play on the gridiron,” according to the university’s official athletics site.

O’Malley has been on a victory tour of his own since defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. “Sugar” scored a thrilling second-round TKO of Sterling at the August pay-per-view to complete his ascent from buzz-worthy Contender Series signing to UFC bantamweight champion.

He also took to Instagram to share more photos and a video of himself with the Grizzlies players:

