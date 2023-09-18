The MMA Hour with Valentina Shevchenko, J.J. Watt, Tracy Cortez, Ciryl Gane, Amanda Serrano, and Charlie Campbell

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the wild weekend of MMA with Noche MMA and more.

1:45 p.m.: UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez recaps her win over Jasmine Jasudavicius at Noche UFC.

2:10 p.m.: Charlie Campbell breaks down his win at UFC Noche and his memorable post-fight promo.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko reacts to her controversial split draw against Alexa Grasso.

3:00 p.m.: Parlay Pals on best bets at Noche UFC and for UFC Vegas 79.

3:35 p.m.: Boxing champ and PFL fighter Amanda Serrano previews her WBO title defense against Danila Ramos and more.

4 p.m.: Former UFC interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane talks his next move after his UFC Paris win over Serghei Spivak.

4:30 p.m.: Former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt joins us to watch the last 15 minutes of the Nottingham Forest vs Burnley game.

