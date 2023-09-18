On To the Next One: Should we get Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 following Noche UFC draw?

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko battled it out in an instant classic over 25 minutes on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and while Grasso left T-Mobile Arena still the UFC flyweight champion, the bout was scored a split draw, which adds to the craziness of a chaotic 2023 in the sport. After the Noche UFC main event, should they run it back again, or will the division move forward for the time being?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee discuss the fallout of Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 from a matchmaking perspective, and where both ladies go from Saturday night. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Jack Della Maddalena following his split decision win over Kevin Holland in the co-main event, Raul Rosas Jr. after dismantling Terrence Mitchell in under a minute, along with fellow main card winners Daniel Zellhuber, Kyle Nelson, and more.

