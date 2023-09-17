Video: Fighter viciously knocks out opponent in 7 seconds, shushes audience

After brutally knocking out Houston Nole at Fury FC 83, Shane Wright made an unexpected move.

As officials tended to his opponent, Wright kneeled down and made a gesture to the audience that made it clear he wanted them to stop cheering the brutal ending of the fight.

Check out the knockout and the video below, courtesy of Fury FC and Grabaka Hitman.

Holy shit. Violent work from Shane Wright knocking out Houston Nole in 7 seconds #FuryFC83 pic.twitter.com/WMsjmB2Vgy — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2023

The right hand that floored Nole marked the end of a two-fight skid for Wright, who was stopped by knockout in the second round of his previous fight. For Nole, it was his second straight knockout loss after his professional debut ended in just 24 seconds.

The 13-bout Fury FC 83 took place at UMAC in Tulsa, Okla., and aired on UFC Fight Pass.