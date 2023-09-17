 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Fighter viciously knocks out opponent in 7 seconds, shushes audience

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

After brutally knocking out Houston Nole at Fury FC 83, Shane Wright made an unexpected move.

As officials tended to his opponent, Wright kneeled down and made a gesture to the audience that made it clear he wanted them to stop cheering the brutal ending of the fight.

Check out the knockout and the video below, courtesy of Fury FC and Grabaka Hitman.

The right hand that floored Nole marked the end of a two-fight skid for Wright, who was stopped by knockout in the second round of his previous fight. For Nole, it was his second straight knockout loss after his professional debut ended in just 24 seconds.

The 13-bout Fury FC 83 took place at UMAC in Tulsa, Okla., and aired on UFC Fight Pass.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting