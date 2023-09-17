Kevin Holland calls out Neil Magny after Noche UFC loss, adds loser cuts their hair

Kevin Holland is already looking at his next opponent after a loss to Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC.

On Instagram, Holland called out veteran welterweight Neil Magny, adding the loser of the fight has to get their hair cut.

Props to Jack, good guard, I’d like to go watch it back! I see y’all talking about poor performance. I really honestly thought I outworked dude but what the hell do I know. For those that ride with me how about [Neil Magny]. Loser cuts their hair.

After three rounds of back-and-forth action, Della Maddalena captured a split decision via two scores of 29-28; one judge dissented for Holland via the same tally.

The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak for Holland, who finished Michael Chiesa and Santiago Ponzinibbio. “Trailblazer” is now 4-3 since returning to the welterweight division. Della Maddalena improved his UFC record to 6-0 and his pro record to 16-2.

Magny is one month removed from a tough loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 292. The Irish star battered him over three rounds to earn scores of 30-26 twice and 30-24.