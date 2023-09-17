Noche UFC post-fight show: Reaction to Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 ending in controversial draw

Alexa Grasso is still the UFC women’s flyweight champion after Saturday’s Noche UFC event, but she didn’t defeat Valentina Shevchenko in their intriguing rematch. In fact, one judge stunningly scoring the fifth round a 10-8 for Grasso may have cost Shevchenko the chance to reclaim the title.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon react to Grasso and Shevchenko’s incredible battle, it being scored a split draw thanks to Mike Bell’s head-scratching scorecard in Round 5, discuss whether or not the trilogy is the way to go, and who in the division may have lost the most due to the result. Additionally, topics include Jack Della Maddalena’s split decision win over Kevin Holland in the co-main event, Raul Rosas Jr. getting back on track with a quick TKO win over Terrence Mitchell, Lupita Godinez and Tracy Cortez’s big wins, and much more.

Watch the Noche UFC post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your pods.