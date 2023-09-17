18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. believes he can become ‘one of the biggest superstars’ in the UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. believes there are big things in store for him in the UFC.

On Saturday night, Rosas faced Terrence Mitchell in the featured bantamweight main card fight at Noche UFC. The biggest betting favorite of the evening, Rosas delivered a performance commensurate with his long odds, demolishing Mitchell in just 54 seconds. The win was Rosas’ first since losing a unanimous decision to Christian Rodriguez earlier this year, and now back on the winning track, Rosas believes he’s only going to keep building.

“Nothing’s changed. Nothing’s ever going to change,” Rosas told reporters at the post-fight press conference. “We’re never going to break. All the corrections were made. Y’all saw the corrections. I’ve got a team right here with me that tells me the truth. Whether I win or lose, they’re going to tell me all the mistakes I did. This time we made sure we did everything right. I’m just going to keep improving, showing up, and keep chasing my dream.”

The youngest fighter on the UFC roster at only 18 years old, Rosas joined the UFC with the potential for superstardom, and with designs on becoming the youngest UFC champion ever. That dream is still possible, but Rosas has other ambitions as well, like joining the ranks of Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Jon Jones.

“I’m different,” Rosas said. “I have the potential to be a superstar, break all these records. I’m blessed. I’m just being myself and I’m just blessed that I am the way I am. I know I have the chance to become one of the biggest superstars in this company.”

On top of his youth, which the UFC has leaned heavily on in promoting him, Rosas also proudly represents his Mexican heritage and served as a focal point for the Noche UFC event, which he believes showed the UFC just how big a fan base he can potentially command.

“It was a blessing to be able to have my comeback be on this special day,” Rosas said. “It’s a really special day for all of us. It felt really great, all the support from the Latinos, and the UFC got to see how much support we get from the Mexicans and how much the sport has evolved now...

“For sure tonight is going to go down in the history books. I just want them to look back at this night and remember my fight.”

And in the meantime, it’s on to the next one for Rosas as he continues to develop in his journey for a UFC title.

“I just got to live day by day,” Rosas said. “Focus on one goal and then go after another. Right now it’s just come back, have another amazing performance, climb up the ladder, and then go from there.”