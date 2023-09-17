Video: UFC matchmaker’s reaction to Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 decision

Fans weren’t the only ones shocked by the split draw in the Noche UFC headliner, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2.

Cameras caught longtime UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby’s reaction after he appeared to be informed of the decision by UFC announcer Bruce Buffer (via Spinnin Backfist).

Shelby looks incredulous after Buffer whispers in his ear, and he can very clearly be seen saying, “What?” He later wrapped the belt around Grasso’s waist.

The split draw was ruled when the final round of the five-round title fight was scored a 10-8 in favor of Grasso, who threatened a submission on Shevchenko after waging a competitive standup fight. Judges scored the rounds the same otherwise, giving Shevchenko 3-1 over Grasso before the fifth round.

Grasso submitted Shevchenko to capture the UFC flyweight title at UFC 285 when Shevchenko again gave up her back and submitted to a rear-naked choke.

According to UFC stats, Grasso outlanded Shevchenko in total strikes (262 to 199), while she landed just four more significant strikes (84 to 80. Shevchenko also completed four takedowns to one for Grasso, who scored one knockdown in the second round.