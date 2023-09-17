 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noche UFC post-fight bonuses: 5 get additional $50,000 performance bumps

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Noche UFC: Rosas v Mitchell Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

There was no “Fight of the Night” handed out after Noche UFC, but five fighters got an additional $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”

As per usual, finishers benefitted when bonus money was handed out after Saturday’s event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here is the list of bonus-winners from the fight card.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting