Noche UFC post-fight bonuses: 5 get additional $50,000 performance bumps

There was no “Fight of the Night” handed out after Noche UFC, but five fighters got an additional $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.”
As per usual, finishers benefitted when bonus money was handed out after Saturday’s event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Here is the list of bonus-winners from the fight card.
- Raul Rosas Jr.: The 18-year-old sensation capitalized with a 54-second stoppage of Terrence Mitchell that put him back in the win column after his first loss as a pro in the octagon.
- Daniel Zellhuber: The lightweight up-and-comer caught Cristos Giagos with a rarely-seen anaconda choke in the second round to improve his octagon record to 2-1.
- Loopy Godinez: The standout strawweight wrestler ragdolled Elise Reed on several occasions, nearly armbarring her at the end of the first round before a rear-naked choke (and huge preceding slam) sealed the deal.
- Roman Kopylov: The Russian vet bloodied and finished Josh Fremd with a brutal body shot for his fourth straight finish by knockout.
- Charlie Campbell picked up the first finish of the night with a first-round finish of Alex Reyes, the older brother of UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes.
Loading comments...